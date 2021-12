Injuries are being reported after a head-on collision in East Windsor on Monday, police said.

Officials said they were called to the area of 105 South Main St. around 5:45 p.m. for the crash.

One person has been taken into custody for driving while under the influence, according to police.

A person was transported from the scene with critical injuries. It's unclear how many other people were injured.

No additional information was immediately available.