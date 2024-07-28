Injuries reported in Litchfield motorcycle crash

Injuries have been reported in a motorcycle crash in Litchfield on Sunday.
Troopers at Troop L in Litchfield were alerted about a collision involving a motorcycle on Route 118 shortly before 1 p.m.
According to state police, injuries were reported. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
State police did not release any other details about the crash.
