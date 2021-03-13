Manchester

Injuries Reported in Manchester Crash

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

Multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Manchester Saturday evening.

Police said the accident happened on West Middle Turnpike near the entrance to Interstate 84 at approximately 4:50 p.m.

Police said three people were taken to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All three people were occupants of the same car.

The driver of the other car involved did not sustain any significant injuries, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Manchestercar crashinterstate 84
