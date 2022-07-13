Preston

Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash on Route 2 in Preston

NBC Connecticut

Injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on Route 2 in Preston on Wednesday morning.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Route 2 and Maynard Hill Road around 8:15 a.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

EMS and firefighters responded to the scene. Authorities said injuries were reported. The extent of those injuries are unclear at this time.

At this time, Route 2 is closed while the crash is investigated. Traffic is being diverted to Maynard Hill Road. Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.

This article tagged under:

Prestoncrash investigationroute 2
