Preston

Injuries Reported in Preston Multi-Car Crash

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police said there are injuries being reported after a multi-car crash in Preston Saturday night.

Troop E said they're responding to the crash in the area of Route 12 and 2A. The accident happened at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Minor injuries are being reported, but troopers said several people were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

No additional information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PrestonConnecticut State Policemulti-car crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us