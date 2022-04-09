Injuries Reported in Preston Multi-Car Crash

Connecticut State Police said there are injuries being reported after a multi-car crash in Preston Saturday night.

Troop E said they're responding to the crash in the area of Route 12 and 2A. The accident happened at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Minor injuries are being reported, but troopers said several people were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

No additional information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.