Crews said there are injuries reported in a two-car crash in South Windsor that happened Sunday night.

Firefighters said the accident happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Ellington Road, or Route 30, between Felt Road the four corners.

Multiple people involved in the crash have non-life threatening injuries, according to crews.

Sunday, December 6 at 6:15pm

Elllington Road (Rt. 30) between Felt Road and 4 corners. 2 car motor vehicle crash with multi patients with NON life-threatening injuries. Road is closed for a short time. pic.twitter.com/nXbWklYUjk — SOUTH WINDSOR FIRE (@SWVFD) December 6, 2020

The road will be closed for a short time.

No additional information was immediately available.