South Windsor

Injuries reported in wrong-way crash on I-291 between Manchester and South Windsor

South Windsor Fire Department

Injuries were reported in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 291 between Manchester and South Windsor on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews responded to I-291 westbound between exits 4 and 5 just after 9 p.m. for a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

After the crash, one vehicle ended off the right shoulder into the trees while the other vehicle ended up in the left travel lane, according to fire officials.

At least one person was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

South WindsorManchester
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us