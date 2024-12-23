Injuries reported in wrong-way crash on I-291 between Manchester and South Windsor

Injuries were reported in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 291 between Manchester and South Windsor on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews responded to I-291 westbound between exits 4 and 5 just after 9 p.m. for a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

After the crash, one vehicle ended off the right shoulder into the trees while the other vehicle ended up in the left travel lane, according to fire officials.

At least one person was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.