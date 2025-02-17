Injuries reported in rollover crash in Hebron

Injuries have been reported in a rollover crash involving two vehicles in Hebron Monday night.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to Gilead Street, near Gilead Hill School, just before 5 p.m. for reported collision.

Injuries are being reported, but the extent is unknown at this time.

A LifeStar helicopter was called to the scene to transport someone to the hospital.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Troopers are at the scene investigating. The scene remains active and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.