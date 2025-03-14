Injuries reported after small aircraft crashes in Deep River

Injuries are being reported after a small glider aircraft crashed in Deep River Friday evening.

State police said they responded to the area of Cedar Lake Road after a small glider aircraft reportedly crashed in the woods.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Troopers said injuries are being reported, but the extent is unknown.

A LifeStar helicopter was called to the scene, and the Connecticut Airport Authority was notified.

People are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays. An investigation is underway.

No additional information was immediately available.