Suffield

Inmate's death at Connecticut prison under investigation

An image of a jail.
NBC Connecticut

The death of an inmate at the MacDougal-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield is under investigation.

Staff members at the prison found an inmate lying on his back and unresponsive on a table around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the Department of Correction.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They attempted to rescusitate the inmate, but were unable to revive him.

The inmate's identity is not being released until his family can be notified, officials said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

State police and the Department of Correction are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Suffield
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us