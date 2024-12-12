Inmate's death at Connecticut prison under investigation

The death of an inmate at the MacDougal-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield is under investigation.

Staff members at the prison found an inmate lying on his back and unresponsive on a table around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the Department of Correction.

They attempted to rescusitate the inmate, but were unable to revive him.

The inmate's identity is not being released until his family can be notified, officials said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

State police and the Department of Correction are investigating.