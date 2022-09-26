Inn Employee Credited With Pulling Driver to Safety After Vehicle Goes Down Embankment in Danbury

An employee at an inn is being credited with pulling a driver to safety after a vehicle went down an embankment near Interstate 84 in Danbury early Monday morning.

Dispatchers were notified of a crash between Lake Avenue Extension and I-84 around 3:20 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they learned a truck had left the highway and went down an embankment near the Shell Gas Station.

Danbury Fire Department

First responders said they found the truck had tumbled down off the interstate and came to a rest in an area of heavy brush.

According to firefighters, an employee of the Ethan Allen Inn saw the accident and pulled the driver to safety. The driver was cared for by EMS and was transported to the hospital. The extent of any injuries are unknown at this time.

Firefighters worked for hours to clear brush and debris to gain access to the truck. Investigators said the truck was a cab only with no trailer and there were no hazardous materials involved.