Inspector General investigates death of man in New Britain police custody

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating after a man died in New Britain police custody this week.

The incident happened on Monday at about 9:45 a.m. Officers were called to a home on Columbia Street for a report of a man acting suspiciously.

Responding officers found Marcell Felix on the front porch of his home. Police said his speech and movements were erratic and may have been the result of a medical event.

Felix was handcuffed and restrained while EMS was called in. While being taken by ambulance to the hospital, he coded, according to police.

Officers said Felix later died at the hospital. The man may have been under the influence of narcotics, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.