Inspector General Releases Details About Shooting Involving Trooper in Brooklyn

The Office of the Inspector General said a man that was shot by a state trooper had a knife and threatened to hurt officers during an eviction in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

State police said they were asked just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to assist state marshals. They were handling an eviction at 29 Tiffany St. and the resident had a knife and was refusing to leave, state police said.

The man, 59-year-old Byron Harvey, refused to leave during a court-ordered eviction and told officers, "You're going to have to shoot me. If you don't, I'm going to get at least one of you."

The inspector general released body camera video of the encounter. In the video, a trooper can be heard saying, "we don't want to hurt you. We don't want you to hurt us."

He made several suicidal remarks and refused to drop the knife, according the inspector general. Harvey then walked towards troopers while still holding the knife in a raised position.

As a result, one officer discharged his taser and another trooper, identified as Trooper Romello Lumpkin, fired his gun at Harvey, who was hit in the abdomen, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

Harvey was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he underwent surgery and is still being treated.

Online assessing records list 29 Tiffany St. as an apartment building. State police said no state police personnel, state marshals or other people in the surrounding area were injured.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.