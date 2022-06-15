Hartford

Inspector General Report Finds Fatal 2020 Police Shooting in Hartford Justified

The inspector general has determined that a police officer’s use of deadly force during a shooting in Hartford in December 2020 was justified.

The shooting happened on Dec. 26, 2020 when police responded to a report of a man carrying a gun in the area of 25 Gilman St. in Hartford.

Police identified the man as 30-year-old Shamar Ogman and released body camera footage of the police response.

At one point in the video, it appeared Ogman was standing behind a trash receptacle and officers could be heard commenting that he was pointing the gun at them.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A gunshot was heard and Ogman was slumped over the trash bin before the video cut out.

Police identified the officer who shot her weapon as Ashley Martinez and said she fired her service weapon once, striking Ogman.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition and later died, according to police.

Local

school security 40 mins ago

Lyme-Old Lyme to Arm School Security Guards

new haven 54 mins ago

Police Investigate Triple Shooting in New Haven

Inspector Robert Devlin said in the report that Officer Martinez used deadly force to defend other officers from what she reasonably believed to be the imminent use of deadly force against them and found such use of force to be objectively reasonable and justified.

“Officer Martinez heard Ogman rack his rifle and observed him raise it and point it in the direction of other police officers. She actually believed that Ogman was about to use deadly force that could result in an officer sustaining serious physical injury or death. Such actual belief was not exaggerated or unfounded and a reasonable police officer, viewing the circumstances from Martinez’s point of view, would have shared that belief,” the report says.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us