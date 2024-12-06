New York City

Insurance companies increase security after executive killed

By Mike Savino

NBC Universal, Inc.

As police continue to look for the man who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare’s top executive, insurance companies are taking steps to protect the rest of their staffs.

Security experts say there’s a few measures those companies can take immediately after Brian Thompson was murdered Wednesday.

“I think every corporation in America needs to be talking about how it’s protecting its leadership,” University of New Haven professor and former secret service agent Robert McDonald said.

McDonald said companies can remove employee biographies from their websites, refrain from sharing information about meetings and encourage employees to take different routes to work.

UnitedHealthcare and other companies have removed information and pictures about their executives.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to several insurance companies in Hartford, but none responded.

McDonald, though, said it’s common for security officials to react to what happens, especially at similar companies.

“I'm a retired secret service agent, everything that the security service does in the protection of our leaders is based upon things that happened in the past,” he said.

He also noted insurance companies in particular face threats from angry customers.

Some commenters on social media have even praised the shooter, or called him a hero.

Connecticut Center for Patient Safety Executive Director Lisa Freeman condemned the violence, but said the comments show people are frustrated with health insurance providers.

“It’s very unfortunate and sad that it rose to the level of violence that it rose to, but it's also a problem because patients aren’t seen as people first,” Freedom said.

Analysts have tried to examine how often insurance companies deny patients’ claims, but it’s difficult to get a true number. Those denials can have big impacts, though.

A survey from the Commonwealth Fund found 47% of people who had a claim denied said their healthcare was worse because of it.

“The delays are causing people harm, they’re causing disease and conditions to advance to a point that is unnecessary,” Freeman said. “They’re causing death in some cases.

She said patients can try to challenge a denial, starting with an appeal directly to the insurance company.

Patients can also ask their doctors to help by providing more information or renewing a request to demonstrate a treatment or procedure is necessary.

People can also file a complaint with either the state Insurance Department -- or individual policies purchased through the Affordable Care Act exchange – or the U.S. Labor Department – for coverage offered through work.

