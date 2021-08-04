Interim Hartford Fire Chief Nominated to Be Next Chief

The mayor of Hartford is nominating the interim fire chief to run the department.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Wednesday that he is nominating interim fire chief Rodney Barco to serve as the permanent chief of the Hartford Fire Department.

The appointment needs confirmation from the city council.

Barco is a lifelong Hartford resident, Bronin said.

“Chief Barco has been a Hartford firefighter for twenty-five years and he’s earned the trust and respect of the department as Assistant Chief over the last three years. I am confident that under his leadership, the Hartford Fire Department will continue to be one of the very best in the nation,” Bronin said in a statement.

Barco said he’s spent his entire career at the Hartford Fire Department

He joined the department in 1995, was promoted to lieutenant in 2010 and captain in 2016. He was appointed assistant chief in 2018 and has been serving as interim chief since April.

The former chief, Reginald Freeman, left in April to serve as fire chief in Oakland, California.