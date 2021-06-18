new haven

International Festival of Arts and Ideas Makes In-Person Return to New Haven

After going all virtual last year because of the pandemic, the International Festival of Arts & Ideas is back with some in-person fun on the New Haven green today.

The 10-day event will feature many activities, performances, art and food options.

Many in New Haven said they're looking forward to getting back to normal.

“I can’t wait. I can’t wait to hear it. I can’t wait to hear the concert,” said Linda Pancoast of New Haven. “Oh my gosh, it’s just a return to feeling human. Really. So I’m excited and I love being down here.”

There are some changes to be aware of ahead of this year's event.

For those attending in person, reservations will be required and socially distance seating will be enacted. Attendees will also be given a health questionnaire, temperature check and will be required to wear masks.

Organizers said those who aren't quite ready to celebrate in-person can still join in on the fun, virtually.

“We're doing a hybrid festival. We will be out on the Green and will also be streaming everything so you can experience it from your home if that's where you feel more comfortable,” said Shelley Quiala, the festival’s executive director.

We’re told there’s space on the Green for up to 700 people for preregistration.

The festival kicks off later this afternoon.

