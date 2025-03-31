Intoxicated driver was going wrong way on Route 5/15 and I-91: police

State police have arrested a man who they said was impaired and going the wrong way on Route 5/15 in Wethersfield early Monday morning.

State police received 11 calls to 911 around 12:51 a.m. on Monday reporting a black sedan was going the wrong way on Route 5/15 South and Interstate 91 North and callers reported last seeing the wrong way driver on I-91 north in the area of exit 27.

A trooper quickly responded to the area near exit 26 and found a black Nissan Maxima that matched the description going west in the eastbound lanes of Great Meadow Road in Wethersfield, according to state police.

The driver started going in the correct direction and the trooper stopped the 39-year-old Newington man, police said.

They said he showed signs of impairment, admitted to consuming alcohol before driving and a chemical breath test showed his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

He was charged with reckless driving; illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third offense; failure to drive upon the right side of the road; driving the wrong way on a divided highway; illegal entry onto a limited access highway; and reckless endangerment in the first degree.