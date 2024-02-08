Intruder attacked Ansonia man with a knife: police

Police are looking for two men who forced their way into an Ansonia home and cut the 65-year-old man who lives there.

Police said officers responded to a home on Woodlawn Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The resident told them that he opened the door when someone knocked and two men forced their way in.

One had a gun, asked him where his money was, took a knife and cut him, police said. Then both men fled.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The victim said one intruder was a 30- to 40-year-old man who is around 6-feet-2 and the other was shorter.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 203-735-1885 or leave an anonymous tip at Tip411 or online here.