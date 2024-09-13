New Haven

Police investigating after Yale student finds intruder in home

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after someone broke into a Yale student’s High Street home early Wednesday morning.

The intruder ran off when the victim came out of a bedroom around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday and confronted him, Yale police said.

Then he ran off and headed south on High Street toward Crown Street.

Yale police said nothing was taken from the home, no injuries were reported and no weapons were shown.

The intruder was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and a gray mask and he was carrying a Target bag.

Yale police said they have increased patrols in the area and New Haven Police are investigating.

