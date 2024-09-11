Invasive water species Hydrilla found at Gardner Lake in Salem

Back in mid-July, Hydrilla, an invasive species, was found at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem.

“It spread significantly in a month and a half,” advocate Kate Johnson said.

Now, the Hydrilla is almost reaching the shoreline.

“There is a whole clump of it,” First Selectman Ed Chiemlewski (R-Salem) said.

Hydrilla negatively impacts fish, plants and water activities.

“As we see Hydrilla pop up in Connecticut, folks are really taking that seriously and following directions to prevent the further spread,” DEEP Deputy Commissioner Mason Trumble said.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is taking action and putting up signs near several local waterways to urge boaters to clean and drain all water from boats and trailers.

“Drain it and make sure it is dry before you switch any body of water,” Trumble said.

At Gardner Lake, local leaders and advocates like Kate Johnson said the invasive species is spreading rapidly. They are requesting a drawdown from DEEP by mid-October, to help freeze the Hydrilla.

“We need immediate action,” Johnson said. “Because every single frost will matter now, we can’t afford to miss those frost to try to start killing it off.”

DEEP also offers grants in the winter, where local municipalities can apply for help to either prevent or address the problem.

“The treatment really depends on the type of the aquatic invasive species and where it is located,” Trumble said.