Waterbury

Investigation causes heavy police presence in Waterbury

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation caused a large police presence in the area of Norman Street in Waterbury Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of Norman Street and Clairmont Avenue. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

There is also a police presence at Waterbury Hospital, but it's unknown if it's connected to the investigation.

NBC Connecticut
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A neighbor told NBC Connecticut that he heard several gunshots and screaming. Police have not provided any additional information about their investigation.

Connecticut State Police and Waterbury police responded to the scene.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us