Investigation causes heavy police presence in Waterbury

An investigation caused a large police presence in the area of Norman Street in Waterbury Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of Norman Street and Clairmont Avenue. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

There is also a police presence at Waterbury Hospital, but it's unknown if it's connected to the investigation.

A neighbor told NBC Connecticut that he heard several gunshots and screaming. Police have not provided any additional information about their investigation.

Connecticut State Police and Waterbury police responded to the scene.