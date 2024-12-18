Active investigation closes Hillcrest Avenue in West Hartford

An active police investigation has closed Hillcrest Avenue in West Hartford Wednesday evening.
Police said the road is closed to car and pedestrian traffic from Lynn Court to Abbotsford Avenue.
Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.
No additional information was immediately available.
