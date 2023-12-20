Investigation continues a year later after woman died in West Hartford hit-and-run

A year has passed since 89-year-old Eugenia Yurovsky was struck and killed while walking in West Hartford and police continue to search for the person who killed her.

Yurovsky was walking in the area of Boulevard and Whiting Lane when she was struck on Dec. 20, 2022, according to police.

A $26,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Gov. Ned Lamont authorized a $25,000 reward and the Rotary Club of West Hartford is offering another $1,000.

Police said a 2010 to 2015 GMC-type vehicle that likely had damage to the driver’s side grill and bumper is a possible vehicle of interest.