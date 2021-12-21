Investigation Continues Into 2012 Shooting Death of Waterford Dad

Nine years have passed since Kyle Seidel, a 34-year-old father of three from Waterford, was killed in a shooting outside a bowling alley and Waterford police are again asking for information to help identify the person who killed him.

On Dec. 21, 2012, Seidel had left home to pick up food from the Lucky Inn Chinese Restaurant on Boston Post Road, but never made it home. He was found dead in the Family Bowl parking lot.

Police said the Waterford Police Department Investigative Services Division, the New London County States Attorney’s Office and members of the Chief’s State’s Attorney’s Office in Rocky Hill, Connecticut continue to investigate.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered for tips in the case.

They ask anyone who has information or details about any activity in the area of the former Family Bowl property or might have seen Seidel or his vehicle, a black Ford Focus, to call the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451 or call the detectives directly at 860-442-0645. All calls will be kept confidential.

Anonymous tips can be made by emailing cold.case@ct.gov or calling the Cold Case Tip Line at 1-866-623-8058 or the Waterford Police Anonymous Tip Line: 860-437-8080.