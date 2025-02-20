Investigation finds drug use caused death of woman while in Hartford police custody

A woman who died while in Hartford police custody last year had taken fentanyl and that, along with a cardiovascular disease, caused her death and it was not due to use of force by police, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

An investigation was conducted into the death of 49-year-old Linda Praylow at the Hartford police department in April. The Office of the Inspector General said that the Hartford detention officers should have been more attentive, but Praylow’s death was not due to any physical force used by the police, nor to criminal action on their part or the part of anyone else, and the office would take no further action.

Praylow was arrested on Flatbush Avenue in Hartford around 8:57 p.m. on Friday, April 5, charged with sixth-degree larceny and failure to appear. Then, around 9:45 p.m., she was arrested at the same location and charged with fourth-degree larceny and violation of probation, according to the investigation. She was held because she could not post bond.

The report goes on to say that Praylow was brought to the Hartford Police Department, told the booking officer that she had recently used fentanyl and was showing symptoms of detoxification on the evening of April 6 and early on the morning of April 7.

Around 3 a.m. on April 7, she was found unresponsive on her back in the middle of a cell and she had no pulse, according to the report. She was brought to Saint Francis Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The report goes on to say that a log entry at 2:30 a.m. noted that Praylow was sleeping and no prisoners seemed to be in distress, but that video of the cell showed that Praylow was restlessly moving about.

The Office of the Inspector General notes that she was restless and moved from a mattress to the toilet around 2:44 a.m., then collapsed on her back and became motionless.

“Given the fact that she had been sick earlier and reported using drugs just before her arrest, the detention staff should have done more to address her needs. She should have been taken to the hospital on Saturday evening when Detention staff had to clean her cell, notwithstanding her statement that she did not want to go. Detention staff should have been more attentive. At a minimum, they should have monitored more carefully the cell block camera for cell #67. Had they done that, they would have detected her lying on her back motionless for fifteen minutes before any officer entered her cell,” the report says.

You can read the full report here.