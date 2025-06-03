politics

Investigation finds Lamont staffer used state-owned car for personal use

An independent investigation commissioned by Gov. Ned Lamont found that his former chief of staff violated policy by using a state-owned car for his personal use.

The investigation found Jonathan Dach used the car for trips not related to his job.

It goes on to say that Dach also reached speeds over 85 miles per hour, bought gas with state funds and parked the car in prohibited locations.

The investigation started last year after the CT Inside Investigator reported Dach drove a state car 12,000 miles over a-year-and-a-half span, according to GPS data.

The governor said he's now adopting new policies around state vehicle usage.

“I asked for an investigation to be conducted by an independent firm because I believe the people of Connecticut deserve transparency and accountability from their government, and I remind my team every day that we need to lead by example,” Lamont said.

“To correct this issue and ensure better accountability, my office immediately adopted internal controls and policies around acceptable use of state vehicles and returned pooled vehicles to DAS," he continued.

Dach is still a senior advisor to the governor.

You can read the full report below:

