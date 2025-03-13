Investigation in Connecticut leads to recall of Zaarah Herbals powders: officials

A recall has been issued for Zaarah Herbals powders after an investigation in Connecticut found significantly elevated levels of lead and inorganic arsenic, according to the state Department of Consumer Protection.

The department said an investigation by the Department of Consumer Protection’s Food and Standards Division and the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has resulted in a Food and Drug Administration recall for Zaarah Herbals products made and distributed by New York Wholesale Group.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station analysis of samples collected by DCP from several Zaarah Herbals powders found the products contained significantly elevated levels of lead and inorganic arsenic, which can be harmful if consumed in high doses, according to the department.

The following products are included in the recall:

Zaarah Herbals, Bhringraj Powder, 100g (3.5 oz) (UPC: 6 35028 99973 1)

Zaarah Herbals, Gurmar Powder, 100g (3.5 oz) (UPC: 6 35028 99969 4)

Zaarah Herbals, Vasaka Powder, 100g (3.5 oz) (UPC: 6 35028 99967 0)

Zaarah Herbals, Rasayan Churan, 100g (3.5 oz) (UPC: 6 35028 99966 3)

The Universal Product Code or UPC can be found on the back panel of the bottles.

The clear 100g jars with a gold lid were distributed to retailers in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and California between Dec. 20, 2024, and Jan. 7, 2025.

“Thank you to our great team in the Food and Standards Division and our partners at CAES, DPH and the FDA for their constant efforts to ensure that products on Connecticut shelves are safe to consume,” DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement. “The team’s analysis and collaboration with state and federal partners are essential to protecting Connecticut consumers, and in this case, may have helped consumers in our neighboring states as well.”

The Department of Consumer Protection said exposure to high levels of lead, a heavy metal, can cause anemia, seizures and coma among other conditions and which can vary based on the level of exposure, age or body weight. They said consumption of inorganic arsenic has been linked to cancer, skin lesions and cardiovascular disease. Individuals that are pregnant are the most at-risk to chronic exposure.

They said there have been no illnesses reported to date.

Consumers who have these products should not consume them and can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers who have questions can call New York Wholesale Group at 1-800-516-7606, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"This recall demonstrates the team’s diligence to ensure food safety and product quality,” Food and Standards Director Frank Greene said in a statement. “We are proud of the work our team does every day to keep Connecticut safe.”

Consumers who would like to file a complaint with the Department of Consumer Protection can email DCP.FoodandStandards@ct.gov.