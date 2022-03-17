Investigation Into 2005 Murder of Woman in Hartford Leads to 4 Arrests Nearly 17 Years Later

An investigation into a fatal shooting in Hartford in 2005 has led to four arrests.

Dante Davis, 21, was standing with her boyfriend and other people on Martin Street on the night of June 21, 2005, when she was shot and she later died from her wounds, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice.

Four people have been charged in connection with the death after a joint investigation by the Cold Case Unit of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office and the Hartford Police Department.

The investigation included tips, witness interviews, cellphone records and a grand jury investigation, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Brandon Jones, 34; Shane Henriques, 35; and Maurice Snowden, 38, were charged with murder.

Victoria Harris, 33, was charged with tampering with physical evidence and perjury.

“Ms. Davis was an innocent victim and for the past 17 years, detectives assigned to this case never forgot her and the family and friends she left behind. These recent arrests show the Cold Case Unit’s continued commitment to work tirelessly to resolve each case that comes before us,” Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Fahey said in a statement.

