Investigation into fire and explosions at Bridgeport company expected to take weeks

The investigation into a three-alarm fire and explosions at the Tradebe Facility in Bridgeport last week is expected to take weeks, but officials said it does not appear to be a criminal incident. Fishing is still prohibited in the area as water testing continues.

Officials responded to several 911 calls reporting a major fire in the area of Bishop Avenue, East Avenue Cross Street of Bridgeport around 1:54 p.m. Friday.

They said the initial calls reported the incident happened at Standard Oil on Bishop Avenue, but crews found a large fire at the Tradbe Facility on Cross Street.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

One person was burned in the fire and two others suffered smoke inhalation. They were all taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where one was admitted. The two others were discharged, officials said.

Bridgeport Police evacuated a two-block radius, closed roads and told residents to shelter in place while Bridgeport Public Health advised people to wear masks to avoid any smoke exposure and to stay inside.

Officials said initial reports from the fire department were that it looked like there was a delivery of around 4,000 gallons of a low-grade oxidizer and it appeared that the driver opened one of the valves and there was a large explosion, which triggered several smaller explosions.

The fire was under control as of 3:19 p.m. and residents and businesses were allowed to return as if 4:25 p.m. after the air quality was determined to be safe.

As crews tested the air quality and run-off into the storm drains and nearby brooks and streams, fishing in the nearby brook and Johnson Creek was prohibited.

Testing on Saturday, Dec. 30 showed that it was still not safe to fish in the nearby brook or Johnson Creek and fishing remains prohibited as of Monday.

Sgt. Paul Makuc, acting commanding officer for the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, said the investigation will likely take a few weeks and the investigation team feels that it does not appear to be criminal.

Cleanup continues and more water samples will be taken. Officials said Tradebe has been cooperative throughout the incident.

Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim has asked Bridgeport Emergency Management, the fire department and the Department of Public

Health to work collaboratively with Tradebe as well as other facilities that store or use chemicals within the city on ways to increase neighborhood notifications and awareness.