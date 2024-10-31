Investigation into man's injuries in Wallingford leads to arrest in domestic incident: police

Wallingford police have arrested a woman after investigating how a man found bleeding from the head in a parking lot at a local bar was injured.

They said video showed the woman speeding with the victim on her hood before he fell, motionless on the pavement on Oct. 8.

Police arrested a 24-year-old Wallingford woman on Thursday in connection with what they called a domestic incident.

Police said the initial report was that a man fell in the rear parking lot of a local bar and he was bleeding from his head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and then transported to another hospital to receive more advanced care.

Wallingford police said the detective unit was contacted after the medical assessment and told that the man had several serious injuries and was in the intensive care unit.

The Wallingford Detective Unit then investigated.

Police said they found footage showed the 24-year-old woman driving a black Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed with the victim on the hood. As the car was moving, he fell off the hood, landed on the pavement and was motionless.

Police said the woman “momentarily glanced down at the victim, then fled the scene.”