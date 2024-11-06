Stafford

Investigation into shooting of dog in Stafford leads to arrest

An investigation into the shooting of a dog in Stafford has led to an arrest, according to state police.

The investigation started in April when police received a report that a dog had been shot twice in the face on Collette Road West in Stafford.

The dog survived and has been reunited with its owner, who is the neighbor of the suspect, according to state police.

On Tuesday afternoon, state police arrested a 48-year-old Stafford man.

Police said he initially told investigators that he had been setting off fireworks and did not say he went to his neighbor’s property and shot a gun.

But video showed the man on the property, raising what appeared to be a gun and firing it, according to the arrest warrant.

During the investigation, police said, they found several unsecured firearms in the home that is shared with several children between the ages of 5 and 15.

The suspect has been charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and five counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He was released from custody on a $50,000 bond and he is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on Nov. 19.

