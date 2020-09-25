Stamford

Investigation Into Stamford Shooting Leads to Arrest

Joe Correira Corvette
NBC Boston

Stamford police have made an arrest as they investigate a shooting that injured two people and killed one.

Stamford police said they have arrested 28-year-old Ian Evans and charged him with assault in the first degree, criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

The shooting happened on Sept. 20 and led to the death of Shernetta Dunmore, according to Stamford police.

Local

Hartford 53 mins ago

Hartford Unveils Plan to Stop Speeding on Residential Streets

coronavirus in connecticut 2 hours ago

9/25: COVID-19 Cases Affect Several Conn. Schools

Police said they identified Evans as a person of interest and members of the U.S. Marshal Service found him at a home in Bridgeport.

Evans is being held on $1 million bond.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the major crimes unit at 203-977-4417.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School INTERACTIVE: Your District's Learning Plans Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us