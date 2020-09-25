Investigation Into Stamford Shooting Leads to Arrest

Stamford police have made an arrest as they investigate a shooting that injured two people and killed one.

Stamford police said they have arrested 28-year-old Ian Evans and charged him with assault in the first degree, criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

The shooting happened on Sept. 20 and led to the death of Shernetta Dunmore, according to Stamford police.

Police said they identified Evans as a person of interest and members of the U.S. Marshal Service found him at a home in Bridgeport.

Evans is being held on $1 million bond.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the major crimes unit at 203-977-4417.