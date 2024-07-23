Investigation on West Main Street is connected to Meriden woman's death, police say

A woman was shot and killed during a fight in Meriden on Monday night, according to police. Officers now say an investigation on West Main Street on Tuesday is connected to her death.

Officers were called to the 100 block of State Street just after 10 p.m. Monday for reports of gunshots. There, they found a woman who had been shot.

According to police, the victim and the alleged shooter had been in a dispute and knew each other.

The woman who was shot was later pronounced dead. She has been identified as 28-year-old Beth Ndwiga, of Meriden.

Early in the investigation, police asked people to avoid the area of State Street where the shooting happened, as well as the Meriden Green. The Meriden Green has since reopened to the public.

While searching the Green, officers said they identified a woman who was suspected of being involved in the fight that led to the shooting. Investigators said they believed the woman had been with an unidentified man at the time of the shooting.

Around noon Tuesday, detectives learned the woman who may have been involved in the shooting lived on West Main Street in an apartment on the second floor of the building.

Numerous residents of the building were evacuated, area streets were blocked and traffic was diverted to ensure the public's safety, according to police.

Detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for the area. The SWAT team was activated and reportedly made entry into the apartment after trying to get anyone inside to come out peacefully and voluntarily. The apartment was found to be unoccupied. The investigation inside of the apartment is active and ongoing.

The mayor says there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective John Wagner at (203) 630-6334.

This marks the first homicide of the year in Meriden.