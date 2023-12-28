Investigation into ‘safety agreement' compliance after shooting outside Russian Lady in Hartford

A popular Hartford night club is at the center of another investigation into violence. Early on Saturday, a person was shot outside The Russian Lady on Ann Uccello Street after police say a fight spilled out of the club and onto the street.

The incident is the second in as many months the Department of Consumer Protection and Hartford Police Department have had to get involved in. The bar has agreed to voluntarily close until the new year with the exception of private parties and on days when UConn basketball games are played at the XL Center across the street according to DCP.

DCP tells NBC Connecticut the bar is cooperating with this second investigation by both agencies. But the investigation comes only two weeks after the bar reopened following an incident in November.

According to DCP, following that incident that went viral on multiple social media platforms, the bar voluntarily suspended its liquor license for 16 days and reopened December 8. That incident allegedly involved a 28-year-old that was shoved down the bar stairs by bar security following a fight. The 28-year-old filed a lawsuit against The Russian Lady back on November 29.

DCP said to open following the suspension, the bar's owners agreed to a written safety agreement with the agency. NBC Connecticut requested to see a copy of that safety agreement but were told it cannot be distributed because of an open investigation.

The Department of Consumer Protection explained the terms of the agreement.

“They were required to hire an independent security agency to act as security. They are able to employ their own background-checked security personnel in addition to the independent security firm, as long as at least half and a supervisor are from the independent firm, and they were required to terminate the employee involved in the incident on video. They were also required to update their policy handbook to clearly state no employee or independent security personnel shall touch or otherwise use physical fore on a patron. There were a number of other requirements related to security cameras, metal detectors and signage.”

According to the department, compliance with those requirements was verified and documented by liquor control agents at the time of opening in early December.

The Department also clarified the metal detectors mentioned are wand style detectors, and DCP is investigating if they were in use the night of the December 23 incident, only two weeks after the bar reopened.

Hartford police said the shooting is still under investigation, but they have clarified it is unclear at this point if the gun used in the shooting was brought into the bar the night of the incident, or if it was obtained after the fight spilled outside the club.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the owner of The Russian Lady about both incidents and about compliance with the safety agreement the night of the shooting, but have not received a response.