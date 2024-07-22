New Haven

Investigation underway after back-to-back shootings in New Haven

By Cat Murphy

Investigators are seeking information in connection with two non-fatal shootings in New Haven on Sunday.

New Haven police said officers responded to a reported shooting on Quinnipiac Avenue just before 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

A walk-in shooting victim arrived at Yale-New Haven Hospital shortly thereafter, police said.

The shooting left the victim, a 47-year-old New Haven man, with several non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, according to police.

Less than three hours later, officers were dispatched to a second walk-in gunshot victim at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

This victim, a 34-year-old New Haven man, had also sustained multiple non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, police said.

Investigators subsequently linked the shooting to ballistic evidence found in the area of Willow Street and Mitchell Drive.

Police said "there is no apparent link" between the two overnight shootings, which occurred just over a week after seven people were shot in a separate string of back-to-back shootings in New Haven.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shootings is asked to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip-line at (866) 888-8477.

