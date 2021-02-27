Hartford

Investigation Underway After Fatal Hit-and-Run in Hartford

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A woman has died after a hit-and-run in Hartford Friday night.

Police were dispatched to the area of Albany Avenue just before midnight for a report of a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 32-year-old female unresponsive in the roadway.

Local

Lebanon 55 mins ago

1 Dead After Getting Ejected During Rollover Crash in Lebanon: FD

first alert weather 1 hour ago

Showers Move in for the Weekend

According to investigators, a C-4 video of the crash shows a smaller dark color SUV that was traveling westbound on Albany Avenue near Oakland Terrace. The car was seen striking the woman and driving off.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities have not released the woman's identity.

The exact make, model, registration and operator of the SUV have not been determined, according to detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us