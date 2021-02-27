Investigation Underway After Fatal Hit-and-Run in Hartford

A woman has died after a hit-and-run in Hartford Friday night.

Police were dispatched to the area of Albany Avenue just before midnight for a report of a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 32-year-old female unresponsive in the roadway.

According to investigators, a C-4 video of the crash shows a smaller dark color SUV that was traveling westbound on Albany Avenue near Oakland Terrace. The car was seen striking the woman and driving off.

The woman was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities have not released the woman's identity.

The exact make, model, registration and operator of the SUV have not been determined, according to detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.