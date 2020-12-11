Investigation Underway After Fatal Shooting in Hartford

A person has died after a shooting in Hartford Thursday night.

Officers responded to the area of 138 Hollywood Avenue on a Shotspotter activation just after 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they located an unresponsive victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to officials, crews attempted life saving measures. These efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police have not released the victim's identity at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Bill Cote of the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division, or HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).