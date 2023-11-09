Reported break-in at ballot storage facility in Fairfield is under investigation

An investigation is underway after a reported break-in at a ballot storage facility in Fairfield Thursday night, police said.

Fairfield police said they were alerted to a possible break-in at a town facility known to house election equipment and ballots.

Authorities are working to determine whether a crime took place, and the State Elections Enforcement Commission has been notified of the incident.

The Office of the Secretary of the State said they're aware of the investigation, which involves Connecticut State Police and the Chief State's Attorney.

Following a close race for first selectman in Fairfield, a recount was scheduled for Tuesday. Only 42 votes separated Republican incumbent Brenda Kupchick and Democrat Bill Gerber during Tuesday's election, according to the Secretary of the State.

"Noting the incredible sensitivity of such a report, and given the ongoing closely contested race for First Selectman in town, I made the decision to immediately notify the State's Attorney Office for the Judicial District of Fairfield, to inform them of the matter and to request the assistance of their office," Police Chief Robert Kalamaras said.

The Secretary of the State said the recount will still happen, pending the results of the investigation.