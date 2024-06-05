Investigation underway after man dies in police custody in Milford

The death of a man while in police custody in Milford is under investigation.

According to Milford police, officers found Michael Brown in the parking lot of the Big Y on Boston Post Road just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Brown was wanted on several warrants, and was also a suspect in a recent larceny at another grocery store in Milford, police said.

The officers took Brown into custody and after he was handcuffed, he appeared to have some sort of medical event, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

An EMS crew responded to the scene and while they were treating Brown, his condition worsened and he was given Narcan and taken to Milford Hospital, police said.

Brown was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

The Office of the Inspector General assumed the investigation.