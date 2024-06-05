Milford

Investigation underway after man dies in police custody in Milford

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

The death of a man while in police custody in Milford is under investigation.

According to Milford police, officers found Michael Brown in the parking lot of the Big Y on Boston Post Road just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Brown was wanted on several warrants, and was also a suspect in a recent larceny at another grocery store in Milford, police said.

The officers took Brown into custody and after he was handcuffed, he appeared to have some sort of medical event, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

An EMS crew responded to the scene and while they were treating Brown, his condition worsened and he was given Narcan and taken to Milford Hospital, police said.

Brown was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

The Office of the Inspector General assumed the investigation.

Local

connecticut in color 2 hours ago

First-ever Glastonbury Pride Festival to take place Sunday June 9

East Lyme 2 hours ago

East Lyme police chief arrested, placed on leave

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us