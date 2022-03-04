new haven

Investigation Underway After Shooting In New Haven

By Caroline LeCour

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in New Haven Friday morning.

New Haven Police received a 911 call regarding a person that was shot on Rosette Street around 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man that had been shot.

The man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where is listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit are leading an investigation into the incident, and ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. 

