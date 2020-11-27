Investigation Underway After Shootings in New Haven

New Haven Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Friday, making it the third shooting in just eight hours.

Officers responded to the hospital just after 2 a.m. and learned a shooting occurred outside of a house in the Read Street and Newhall Street area.

According to officials, in the hours between 6:00 p.m. Thursday and 2:00 a.m. Friday, officers have been investigating three reported shooting incidents in which five men were injured.

Investigators say it is unknown if the Newhallville shooting is connected to the earlier Thursday evening shootings in the West Rock and Cedar Hill neighborhoods.

All the gunshot victims are expected to recover said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.