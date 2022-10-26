Police Investigate After Finding Grenade in Watertown

Police are conducting an investigation after finding an inert grenade in Watertown Wednesday night.
Multiple roads in Watertown were blocked off, but have since reopened. An utility crew and police officer in the Main Street area found the grenade.
The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to evaluate the suspicious item.
An inert grenade is one that has been emptied of any explosives, police said.
The road has fully reopened. No additional information was immediately available.
