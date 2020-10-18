new haven

Investigation Underway After Woman is Found Dead in New Haven Apartment: PD

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment in New Haven on Saturday night.

Officers and firefighters responded to a 911 call of a person shot inside of an apartment on Quinnipiac Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

When crews arrived, police said they found a 44-year-old New Haven woman with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities added. Her identity has not been released.

Detectives remained at the apartment complex overnight.

The investigation into the woman's death is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

new havendeath investigation
