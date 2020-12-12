Police Investigate a Pair of Shootings in New Haven

New Haven Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred on Friday.

According to police, a 31-year-old New Haven woman was walking westbound on Foxon Boulevard when she was shot in the thigh just after 8:30 p.m.

Detectives say they are investigating the possibility the victim was shot as part of an ongoing dispute.

An ambulance transported the victim to the hospital where the injury was determined to be non-life threatening.

Officers were able to locate evidence of gunfire in the roadway of Foxon Boulevard.

Earlier in the day, police responded to the city's Fair Haven neighborhood for the report of a shooting.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Ferry Street between Saltonstall Avenue and Chambers Street as the victim was walking to a corner store, police said.

The gunman attempted to rob the 45-year-old man and shot at him as the man ran away, according to police. The victim was shot in the foot and suffered a graze wound to his thigh.

The gunman took off in a vehicle headed northbound on Ferry Street toward Grand Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting incidents is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department.