Wethersfield

Investigation underway at gas station in Wethersfield

By Anyssa McCalla

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating an incident that occurred at the Shell Gas Station in Wethersfield on Sunday.

Wethersfield and Rocky Hill Police Department are actively investigating an incident at occurred at the Shell Gas Station near Silas Deane Highway, according to police statement.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

There is no threat to the public.

This article tagged under:

Wethersfield
