Investigation Underway at Animal Rescue in Hebron

Multiple state agencies are investigating an incident at CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue in Hebron.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to the scene to help the Department of Children and Families (DCF) at the animal rescue on Porter Road.

According to a post of Facebook, the animal rescue said they'll no longer be active because of "unforeseen circumstances."

The rescue said they owner of the shelter became overwhelmed with the number of animals they were trying to help.

"I'm sorry to all those who tried to help in every way they could," the rescue said.

No additional information was immediately available.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

