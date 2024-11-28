Wolcott

Investigation underway for reported bomb threat at Rep. Jahana Hayes' house

An investigation is underway after a reported bomb threat at Representative Jahana Hayes' house on Thanksgiving.

Hayes says she was notified by Wolcott Police Department that they received a threatening email about a pipe bomb being placed in the mailbox of her home around 7:45 a.m.

State police, U.S. Capitol Police and the Sergeant at Arms were notified.

According to Hayes, no bomb or explosive materials were found.

"I thank law enforcement for their swift attention to this matter, their actions demonstrate there is no place in our country for political violence," Hayes said in a statement.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

A bomb threat was also reported at Rep. Joe Courtney's house on Thanksgiving. It's unclear if the two incidents are related.

