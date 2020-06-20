Investigation Underway in New Haven After Deadly Shooting

Police are investigating a homicide in New Haven after an early morning shooting on Saturday.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a gunshot victim on Elliot Street between Sylvan Avenue and Davenport Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

Investigators said they found an adult man who had been shot lying in the street.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the man's identity.

Police are canvassing the area and are holding a crime scene.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.