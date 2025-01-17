Waterbury

Investigation in Waterbury connected to fatal fire and explosion last weekend: police

NBC Connecticut

Police conduced an investigation on Wightman Place in Waterbury on Friday that they said is connected to a fatal fire last weekend.  

An explosion inside of the home on Horseshoe Drive caused the fire on Sunday night, according to police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Emergency crews responded to the fire around 5:45 p.m. and removed Thomas Cianciola, 56, from the home.

He was in critical condition when he was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital and he died early Monday morning, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said earlier this week that multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating the cause of the explosion and fire.

An NBC Connecticut crew saw a state police bomb squad vehicle in the area of Wightman Place on Friday and said the scene has cleared.

On Friday, Waterbury police said there is no current threat or danger to the community.

Local

New Britain 24 mins ago

New Britain's Vision Zero task force aims to eliminate roadway fatalities by 2045

Inauguration Day 2 hours ago

Quinnipiac University student attending presidential inauguration

The superintendent of schools in Waterbury said Hopeville Elementary School was put into a shelter-in-place at the suggestion of the Waterbury Police Department for activity off school grounds and in the surrounding area.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us