Investigation in Waterbury connected to fatal fire and explosion last weekend: police

Police conduced an investigation on Wightman Place in Waterbury on Friday that they said is connected to a fatal fire last weekend.

An explosion inside of the home on Horseshoe Drive caused the fire on Sunday night, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the fire around 5:45 p.m. and removed Thomas Cianciola, 56, from the home.

He was in critical condition when he was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital and he died early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said earlier this week that multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating the cause of the explosion and fire.

An NBC Connecticut crew saw a state police bomb squad vehicle in the area of Wightman Place on Friday and said the scene has cleared.

On Friday, Waterbury police said there is no current threat or danger to the community.

The superintendent of schools in Waterbury said Hopeville Elementary School was put into a shelter-in-place at the suggestion of the Waterbury Police Department for activity off school grounds and in the surrounding area.